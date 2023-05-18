EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announced Thursday, May 18 it will acquire five MedPost urgent care centers in El Paso.

The urgent care centers will be rebranded as CareNow Urgent Care later this year.

“This acquisition is yet another example of our commitment to providing convenient, quality care to the people of El Paso and the surrounding communities,” Art Garza, chief executive officer at Del Sol Medical Center, said. “These additional urgent care clinics will allow us to treat non-emergent illness or injuries and keep less serious cases out of the emergency room.”

The newly acquire clinics are located in the following areas:

7480 Paseo del Norte

12371 Edgemere Blvd.

10765-A Kenworthy St.

1801 N. Zaragoza Rd.

9100 Viscount Blvd.

“El Paso continues to experience rapid population growth, and the addition of these urgent care clinics will help us meet the increasing need for acute care services,” Don Karl, chief executive officer at Las Palmas Medical Center, said. “We look forward to expanding Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare in our community and offering these additional facilities for El Pasoans.”

In addition, CareNow medical professionals provide urgent care/quick care for non-emergent illnesses and injuries such as sprains and strains, minor burns, lacerations and flu-like symptoms; as well as physicals, vaccinations and general diagnostic and treatment services.