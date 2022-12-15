EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Palmas Medical Center patient had one wish this Christmas, and that was to be home for the holidays.

After 65 days in the hospital, Philip Masters was able to go home and celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend. He was admitted to Las Palmas Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2022, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. When what his goals were during his routine morning rounds, Philip replied, “Just to be home for Christmas.”

After 65 days of treatment at Las Palmas Medical Center, Philip received his last round of chemotherapy on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and was able to head home for Christmas. Masters is originally from Cloudcroft, NM and shares how spending Christmas with his girlfriend this year would be very special.

“To be home with her for Christmas is like a very special, powerful thing. It’s like I have to be home by Christmas, just because she means more than anything to me.” said Philip Masters.