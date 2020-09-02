Las Cruces Utilities noticing uptick in clogged pipes; warns against flushing paper towels or wipes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is warning residents not to flush wipes or paper towels down the toilet.

Officials said workers have noticed an uptick of clogs in pipes, that when pulled apart, show wipes and paper towels as the main culprits.

“Lately, if it’s Monday, then I know I’m at a lift station pulling out clogs,” said Carlos Almaraz, LCU Wastewater lift station operator. “The clogs made by wipes get stopped by the screens, but they don’t come apart and just build up.”

Wipes and paper towels have grown in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Officials warn that some wipes do not break apart when flushed even though the package says it is flushable.

“In the wastewater industry, the word flushable is questionable. With toilet paper, the fibers break down into mush, but with disinfecting wipes and paper towels the fibers are stronger and don’t come apart as easily,” a news release said.

According to the Water Environment Federation, a trade group for water quality professionals, there are no legal guidelines defining the word flushable yet. This makes combating the marketing, including words like “septic safe,” more difficult, officials said.

Officials said the wipes could not only damage City pipes, but it could also damage the lines from under a homeowner’s property and even the main line in a neighborhood.

“Service lines from the home into the city sewer are about 3- or 4-inches in diameter, with several sharp bends in the service lines, creating smaller places where things might get hung up. This can cause a backup from the sewer into the home,” a news release said.

For severely stuck cases throughout the city, LCU brings out its Vactor truck to vacuum the clogs out of the system.

“If they do make it through the twists and turns from the home or business, through the sewer system and then to the Jacob Hands Wastewater Treatment Facility (JHWWTF), the wipes are usually still intact,” said John Mrozek, LCU Wastewater deputy director. “Then it’s a matter of protecting the equipment that serves the entire community when the clogs become large ropes wound together in the pumps and pipes.”

“Throw anything that isn’t toilet paper into the waste basket,” Mrozek said. “If you even remotely question if it’s something that might get stuck, throw it away and save not only City pipes, but your own.”