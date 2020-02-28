Las Cruces to celebrate Earth Day in the month of April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of Las Cruces will declare Earth Day this year as not just a day but a month-long celebration called “Earth Day Every Day”.

Las Cruces will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day the entire month to commemorate the legacy of what is recognized as the planet’s largest civic event, a news release by the city said.

“Earth Day 2020 is an opportunity to show innovative solutions, spark creative ideas and unite our community for the health of our beautiful planet,” Lisa LaRocque, City of Las Cruces Sustainability Officer, said in a release. “We want to celebrate this milestone anniversary by highlighting already existing events that take place in Las Cruces, and showcasing ways to make our earth better every day, every month, every year, forever.”

To kick off the month, an event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St., with plant-based food vendors, family activities, and entertainment.

According to the release, “Circle of Solutions,” an interactive space divided into eight areas highlighting possible solutions for energy, transportation, water conservation, gardens and pollinators, and other green issues, will be featured.

Environmentally-friendly activities and events will be promoted for the whole month through the Visit Las Cruces calendar of events available online at VisitLasCruces.com.