Las Cruces Salvation Army faces losses during shutdown, launches Virtual Kettle campaign to help ‘rescue Christmas’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At a time when more Americans than ever need help, a familiar Las Cruces organization that helps others is facing hardships of its own.

Due to New Mexico’s two-week shutdown, the familiar red kettles and bell ringers seen outside of stores during the holiday season will not be out. The Salvation Army Las Cruces Corps said it expects to see big losses during that time, as the kettles and bell ringers bring in about $1,000 to $2,000 each day.

“With the shutdown, it affects us big time,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Cpt. Michael P. Evans. “We’ve had to shut down our thrift store. We’ve had to stop our bell ringing, which is a big income provider for the year for us.

“So, all in all, these two weeks are going to cost us about $30,000 that could go toward a family staying in their home or a family having electricity,” Evans said. “With the Christmas assistance that we’re doing now, all that money could go towards giving presents for kids whose parents can’t afford it.”

To make up for the losses expected during the shutdown, the Salvation Army has launched a Rescue Christmas campaign featuring Virtual Red Kettles to take donations. To make a donation, visit the Las Cruces Salvation Army website.

You can also create your own virtual kettle to help raise funds for the Salvation Army. Evans said the virtual kettle program will run through Christmas and possibly through the new year.

The money raised from the virtual kettle initiative will go toward helping those in Dona Ana County with food, rent or mortgage payments and utility payments.

The Salvation also has an Angel Tree Program to help parents in need give their child a gift this holiday season. To purchase a gift to donate, drop by any Walmart store to pick up a tag, or angel.

Adding to the hardships that come with the shutdown, the Salvation Army faced another obstacle on Tuesday, when Evans learned that someone had broken into their thrift store at 220 E. Idaho Ave. A person smashed the store’s front window and made off with about $500 worth of jewelry.

“You can go to your local Walmart, pick up an angel and rescue somebody’s Christmas,” Evans said.

Evans said the repair to the front window will cost more than $1,000, plus the losses from the stolen merchandise. “That’s all money that could have gone to a family in need; instead I have to use it to repair my building,” Evans said.

Latest Headlines