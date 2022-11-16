EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Dona Ana County Sherriff’s office, Robert Yacone, the man charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Kimberly Yacone is now deceased.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner notified the Dona Ana County Sherrif’s Office of his time of death. No further information has been released at this time regarding Yacone’s death.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Robert Yacone co-owned a local restaurant in Las Cruces with his wife, Kimberly Yacone. On Sunday, Sep. 18, Dona Ana County deputies responded to the residence of Kimberly and Robert Yacone, discovering that Kimberly was found shot dead. Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghedabaoudit Southwest Italian restaurant was then charged with first degree murder of his wife and was also shot by deputies during the initial response.