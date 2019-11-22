Las Cruces Public Schools packs thousands of bags with food for students to take over the holiday break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of people from the Dona Ana community came together Thursday evening after Las Cruces Public Schools announced they would prepare 17-thousand bags of food for students.

The bags of food contain nine days worth of non-perishable foods, which should last through Thanksgiving break.

LCPS told KTSM the goal of the event is to fight childhood hunger as New Mexico holds high percentages of childhood poverty.

“This was an event that was set by our Governer Lujan Grisham, who recognizes that in New Mexico we have a lot of students that are quite honestly going hungry and their only means of getting food is through our schools,” said Assistant Superintendent Roberto Lozano.

He explained the process was a quick turn around, as the district had less than a week to prepare.

The Districts Superintendent said even with the high amount of work that needed to be done she’s proud of how the community responded to help.

“It literally brought me to tears… more a sense of pride for our community, I mean this is what Las Cruces is about,” said Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo.

Picacho Middle School Principal Fred Mantavo explained he had a hard time sleeping Wednesday night, wondering how the work would get done but is overjoyed with the community’s help.

“We appreciate all the help, it takes an army to raise a community and we’re doing it,” said Mantavo.

The bags of food will be distributed to every elementary and middle school student in LCPS, the Friday before Thanksgiving break.