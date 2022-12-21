EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning.



According to LCPD, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed a garage door on the 1400 block of Calle Sosa. The motorcyclist, who appeared to be uninjured in the crash, maneuvered the bike from the garage and fled the scene without reporting the incident.



The motorcyclist was last seen leaving westbound on Poplar Avenue. The crash startled two dogs that were crated within the garage and caused damage to a vehicle parked inside. The two dogs, both chihuahuas, were not physically injured.



The motorcycle is believed to be a green street bike. Video of the incident was captured on a Ring camera system. Anyone with information that can help identify the motorcyclist is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.