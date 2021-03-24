Las Cruces police search for missing woman

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are searching for a 55-year-old woman with mental disabilities.

Kathleen Kirk is described to be 5 ft. 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Kirk was last seen on Monday and may be with a friend who drives a 2001 gold Honda Accord with New Mexico license plate AXH-P39. She was reported missing once before on September 2020 and was subsequently located in Chaparral, New Mexico.

Kirk requires medication and her health condition could be in danger without it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kathleen Kirk is asked to call 911 immediately or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.