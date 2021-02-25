Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo killed after being struck by vehicle

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo died after being struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs on Thursday evening.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports Trujillo was the pedestrian police identified who died after being hit by a vehicle. The newspaper attributes sources acquainted with family and the neighborhood confirming it was Trujillo.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to LCPS.

The police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue when they learned a Nissan Quest minivan struck Trujillo. Police say the driver of the minivan remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

Trujillo was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.