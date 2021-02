El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces police officer was injured during a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson.

According to investigators, it happened at the Doña Ana Apartment Complex in the 1900 block of North Solano Dr. near Apodaca Park.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Information on the suspect is unknown as details are limited.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we get more information.