Las Cruces Police Department holding hiring fair in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department recruiters are in El Paso today participating in the Law Enforcement Hiring Expo sponsored by Reliant Hiring Solutions.

The Law Enforcement Hiring Expo is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Marriott Hotel, 1600 Airway Blvd., in El Paso, Texas.

Las Cruces police recruiters are available to meet prospective applicants and help answer questions about the Academy and life as a law enforcement officer.

LCPD’s academy is tentatively set to begin in January 2022 but applications must be received by July 4, 2021. Early submission of applications is encouraged.

Prospective applicants can chat with a Las Cruces Police Department recruiter by texting “JoinLCPD” to 5753766817.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.