Las Cruces Police asks the public to lookout for porch pirates

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking the public to be on the lookout for at least two “porch pirates.”

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the men have been known to follow delivery vehicles and steal packages from their final destinations.

LCPD obtained video from FedEx and identified the suspect vehicle as a gray Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Police also suggest people to follow these tips to avoid falling victim to theft: