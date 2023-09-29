EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s Victims’ Assistance Unit recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary in September.

The Victims’ Assistance Unit was considered a pilot program until 1997 when it became a model for other programs in New Mexico and provides an array of comprehensive services and collaborates with other community agencies to assist victims of violent crimes.



The unit’s Crisis Intervention Response Team provide crisis intervention for victims of crime from the time the call for assistance occurs. The unit can then help guide victims through the steps of the criminal justice system.



The Victims’ Assistance Unit also helps pair victims in need with financial assistance through the New Mexico Crime Victims’ Reparation Commission.



The Victims’ Assistance Unit works mostly with victims of felony offenses that are non-prosecutorial and misdemeanor cases. Cases being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office are handled by the victim advocates who work at the DA’s office.



For more information on LCPD’s Victims’ Assistance Unit, or to learn more about serving as a volunteer, call (575) 528-4060.