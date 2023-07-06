Las Cruces Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on June 21 at Holman and Arroyo.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide additional information and answer questions on an officer-involved shooting that happened last month on the city’s East Mesa.

As KTSM has previously reported, the shooting resulted in the arrest of Bobby Charles Crawford, 47 who allegedly fired rounds towards two Las Cruces Police officers.

Crawford has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Crawford also faces one count of aggravated fleeing, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The news conference will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday July 6, in Council Chambers at City Hall located on 700 N. Main St.