Las Cruces Nurses honored with ‘extraordinary nurse’ award

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) — Two Las Cruces Nurses are being recognized for all they do for their patients.

The two nurses are Ellen Carson, RN team leader at Memorial Medical Center, and Jonna Brown, an RN in the Observation unit at Memorial Medical Center, both were nominated by patients for the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurse.

One patient wrote about how Ellen Carson went above and beyond.

“I had to come to the hospital every three weeks for five days to get chemo and I always looked forward to the days Ellen was my nurse,” a patient wrote about Ellen Carson.

The patient who nominated Jonna Brown wrote about how devoted she is to her work.

“Jonna woke me up very concerned that I was OK. My heartbeat had dropped very low. They performed an EKG and everything checked OK. Jonna stuck around and we spoke for a while. She asked me several times how I was feeling. Jonna stayed for a while longer until I assured her that I was OK,” said the patients nomination.

The Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Medical center says it’s important that nurses know their work is important especially during these difficult times.

“Nurses are heroes not only during these extremely difficult times amid the pandemic, but every day,” said Caryn Iverson, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Medical Center.