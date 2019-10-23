Las Cruces now using Ranked Choice Voting method

Early voting began in Las Cruces last week, with a new method of voting. The City of Las Cruces is now using Ranked Choice voting for their local elections.

This years election marks the first time ranked choice voting will be used for Municipal races.

The Ranked Choice Voting system allows voters to rank the candidates from favorite to least favorite. In order for a candidate to win they must receive a majority of the vote, 50 percent plus one.

“If no one gets 50 percent then we do what we call an instant runoff and basically who ever has the lowest percentage, their name drops off,” said current presiding Municipal Judge Cheryl Young.

If no candidate gets a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Voters who picked that candidate as the first choice would have their second preference vote count.

Some voters however believe Ranked Choice Voting makes the process more confusing.

“It’s confusing because when they give you the ballot you see all these names, and you see one through ten, so is one good or is ten good,” said voter Mac Mccrary.

The elections for this year that will include the new voting technique are races for mayor, city council districts 1,2, and 4 as well as the presiding Municipal Court Judge.

Early Voting Centers will also be at Anthony City Hall, 820 State Highway 478 Delores C. Wright Educational Center, 400 E. Lisa Drive, in Chaparral; Hatch High School, 170 E. Herrera Road, in Hatch; and Doña Ana Community College, 3365 McNutt Road, in Sunland Park. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. At City Hall, early voting will be conducted in the conference room of the City Clerk’s Office, at the southeast corner of the lobby at City Hall.