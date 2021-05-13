Las Cruces native creates a Healthcare app connecting users to highly qualified medical providers

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – We’ve all heard of apps like Uber, Grubhub, and Instacart, right? One Las Cruces native thought of the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic, so why not apply that same idea to healthcare?

VIP Starnetwork, has launched its new mobile app called access health. It connects users to a network of highly qualified medical providers through a user-friendly system. Through the app, health care patients can find and schedule appointments with nearby doctors, clinics, pharmacies, and even COVID-19 services from the convenience of their homes.

“We wanted to create a platform that would help ease the pain when it comes to scheduling appointments and seeing providers and making it much more seemless.” said CEO/Founder of VIP StarNetwork’s Johonniuss Cheweno.

The access health app allows users to search for doctors, clinics, pharmacies, and COVID-19 services by location, availabiltiy, insurance, reviews and more.

