LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) arrested one man after investigating a motorcycle crash Friday night that killed a man.

A spokesperson for LCPD said 21-year-old Jose Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on University Ave. near King Zah’s Pizza.

Officials said the other vehicle involved was a Ford SUV driven by a man named Jason Salais. Investigators took Salais into custody.

Officials said Salais was charged with vehicular homicide and felony homicide.

LCPD Special Traffic Investigators responded to the crash.

