LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) arrested one man after investigating a motorcycle crash Friday night that killed a man.
A spokesperson for LCPD said 21-year-old Jose Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on University Ave. near King Zah’s Pizza.
Officials said the other vehicle involved was a Ford SUV driven by a man named Jason Salais. Investigators took Salais into custody.
Officials said Salais was charged with vehicular homicide and felony homicide.
LCPD Special Traffic Investigators responded to the crash.
- Watch: Missile hits apartment building in Kyiv
- Las Cruces motorcyclist dies in crash, one man arrested
- US, allies to kick certain Russian banks out of SWIFT banking system
- Social media platforms prevent Russian-backed media from earning ad revenue
- Germany says it’s sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.