Las Cruces mayor pushes for indoor dining

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces mayor continues to push the state to allow for indoor dining at limited capacity even under the toughest restrictions.

New Mexico’s red to green system allows restaurants in the yellow level to offer indoor and outdoor services at 25%. Dona Ana is currently in the red zone. That level allows restaurants to only serve dinners outdoors and at limited capacity.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that state leaders denied the mayor’s request. The mayor says that he’s worried businesses in his area could struggle after Texas reopens at 100%.