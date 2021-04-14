Las Cruces man suspected of shooting friend back in March, finally arrested

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A man suspected of firing a handgun at a former friend back in March, in Las Cruces, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Jerome Maldonado of the 5400 block of Peachtree Hills Road. Maldonado has been charged with three fourth-degree felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, on March 11 Maldonado was chasing a former friend and fired a .40 caliber handgun at close range at 900 E. Madrid Ave. The victim was not hit by the gunfire and was able to escape without injury.

Officers were able to find the .40 caliber semi automatic handgun at Apodaca Park where Maldonado threw it and was witnessed hiding behind some weeds near a fence line.

LCPD investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police found Maldonado inside a third-floor room at the Super 8 Motel at 245 La Posada Ln. After several attempts by police to communicate with Maldonado, motel guests were asked to temporarily evacuate the motel so LCPD’s SWAT team could go in.

He was finally taken into custody shorty after 6 p.m. and was booked into the Dona Ana Detention Center where he is being held without a bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.