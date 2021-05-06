Las Cruces man suspected of burglarizing Las Cruces Catholic School, arrested

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A man suspected of burglarizing the Las Cruces Catholic School in April has been identified, charged and arrested.



Hugo Castaneda, 39, of the 2200 block of north Alameda Boulevard, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Castaneda has been charged with one second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and one third-degree felony count of larceny.



Las Cruces police learned the burglary happened close to midnight on April 11, 2021. Investigators said someone made forced entry into at least two portable buildings at Las Cruces Catholic School, on 1331 N. Miranda St. Surveillance video showed the suspect arrive on a bicycle. The video also shows the suspect carrying a firearm that’s holstered to his belt.



Among the items stolen were several Chromebooks, laptops, projectors, webcams, disinfectant wipes, books and supplies for students. The stolen items had an estimated value in excess of $5,000.



Investigators identified Castaneda as the suspect, in part, from video evidence and from an interview conducted with him. Las Cruces police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Castaneda. The warrant was served Wednesday at Castaneda’s residence.



Castaneda was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

