Las Cruces man shot inside a home, police continue to search for the suspect

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured a man while he was in a home on the 4900 block of Calle Bella Court on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at an East Mesa Home shortly after 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time but was last seen leaving that area.

As a result, Onate High School was placed on temporary lock down since it’s about a mile from where the incident occurred. The lock down was lifted before 12:30 p.m.

Several people have been interviewed and police have obtained potential evidence on this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

