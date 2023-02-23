EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 51-year-old Gilbert McDonald from Las Cruces reached a plea agreement and was sentenced on charges of two counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

McDonald pleaded guilty to having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage household member. The victim disclosed the assault to a friend at school who contacted the school nurse.

The victim was then interviewed by the Las Cruces Police Department and by the La Piñon Children’s Advocacy Center of Las Cruces. Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault can call 911 during an emergency or La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery 24 hour Crisis & Chat hotline at 575-526-3437.