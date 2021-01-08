Las Cruces man held without bond on kidnapping and aggravated battery charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman ran out of an apartment and jumped into a vehicle with family making an escape after being held against her will for weeks, New Mexico officials say.

The Las Cruces Police Department were called to her home where authorities found she had been burned or beaten on several occasions. She had lacerations, abrasions, bruising and swelling on her face, arms and lower legs. She was taken to Mountain View Hospital shortly after.

Christopher Aguilera, allegedly had kept her against her will for several weeks preventing her from contacting family. Her family visited an apartment where they found Aguilera and the woman to check on her wellbeing.

Aguilera is being held without bond in the Doña Ana county Detention Center awaiting trial after he was arrested at the apartment. He is charged with a first degree felony and third degree felony.

“District Court Judge Richard Jaquez found Aguilera to be dangerous, and that no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community,” a news release said.

The woman’s family began looking for her at the apartment after not hearing from her for several weeks. When they showed up to the apartment, Aguilera “aggressively” told them to leave.

“The victim begged to talk to her sister,” a news release stated. “After threatening her that he would hunt her down, the victim ran out of the apartment and jumped into the vehicle as they were pulling away.”

His charges are one count of kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon, a count of battery against a household member, resisting and evading arrest or obstructing an officer.

He had additional charges for battery, concealing identity, resisting and evading arrest or obstructing an officer, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain traffic lane and possession of a controlled substance.