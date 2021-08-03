Las Cruces man held without bond after assaulting a woman and leaving her in the desert

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A 51-year-old Las Cruces man identified as Sean Hardy is held without bond on aggravated battery after two workers found a woman hiding in some bushes beaten and undressed.

Officers with the Doña Ana County Sheriffs Department were dispatched to an attempted rape on the road leading to the Mesquite Waste Disposal site. The victim told deputies that she had been picked up by Lucky from her home. She added that an earlier incident had the man visibly upset and that she had noticed him upset during a drive to Walgreens when they stopped to purchase cigarettes and alcohol.

An argument later ensued between the two and that’s when she attempted to turn off the vehicle so she could get out. Lucky allegedly hit her face and told her he was taking her out to the desert to ‘humble her.’

According to police, Lucky stopped on the road to the Mesquite Disposal site where he dragged her out of the truck and also grabbed her cell phone and threw it in the brush. The man pulled out a knife and began cutting her dress.

Two workers from the site heard the struggle and found the victim hiding. Lucky tossed the dress into the back of the truck and fled. The workers gave the victim some clothing to cover herself. She had visible lacerations, abrasions, bruising and swelling on her face and a bite mark on her arm. She was transported to the hospital.

Lucky has been charged with one count of aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon (1st degree felony), two counts of battery against a household member (a 3rd degree felony), larceny ($250 or less), and tampering with evidence.

The 51-year-old man will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Lucky has additional pending cases of battery; breaking and entering; aggravated battery (great bodily harm); aggravated DWI; open container; possession of drug paraphernalia; and battery (household member).

