EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, age 44, was sentenced to 75 years on Friday for four counts of Sexual Penetration (Child under 13), a first-degree felony and 1 Count of Child Abuse in Doña Ana County District Court.

In August of 2018, the child disclosed to her grandmother that her stepfather, Gonzalez-Lopez had been sexually abusing her over a two-year period, since she was 11 years old. The victim was also interviewed in a safehouse where she disclosed the details of the abuse.

At the sentencing hearing, the State asked for the maximum of 75 years in prison, Third Judicial District Judge, Conrad Perea sentenced Gonzalez-Lopez to 75 years, consecutive and he must register as a sex offender, under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

