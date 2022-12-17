EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 31-year-old Raymond Pacheco was found guilty Thursday Dec. 16, by a Las Cruces Jury for 11 counts of Child Pornography (Manufacturing), which is a fourth-degree felony in the Doña Ana County District Court.

Pacheco was found guilty of intentionally producing, processing, copying photos depicting sexual acts of a child under the age of eighteen years old. He is facing a potential of 132 years in prison.

On May 30, 2019, Oath Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo, triggered an email account from a Yahoo Account user as a suspect in child pornography image downloads. Oath Holdings issued a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children who investigated the online child pornography images and location of the IP address in New Mexico.

The information was given to The New Mexico Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Las Cruces Police Department Criminal Investigations, Crimes Against Children. The suspected child pornography email account was found with the IP address and email user id that belonged to Raymond Pacheco located in Doña Ana County.

On Sep. 17, 2019, the Las Cruces Police Department executed a search warrant at the Pacheco residence. On an HTC cell phone, they discovered in a hidden email account that had downloaded the photos that were stored in the cloud, the investigation found photo files of young girls and boys engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

District Attorney Gerald Byers credits Oath Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the New Mexico Attorney General and the Las Cruces Police Department Criminal Investigations Section, Crimes Against Children Unit for their diligence in investigating this crime.

“I want to acknowledge the dedication and perseverance of all those involved in the relentless pursuit of justice to protect our children from cyber pornography. My office is committed to assist in fighting the exploitation of children and keeping the residents of Doña Ana County safe.” said District Attorney Gerald Byers.