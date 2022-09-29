Cheyenne Downing was arrested on Thursday on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces resident, Cheyenne Downing, was sentenced for one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children on Sep. 29.

Cheyenne Downing, age 32 was sentenced for one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, regarding possession which is considered a fourth degree felony in the Dona Ana County District Court. The Third Judicial District Judge, Conrad Perea sentenced Downing to probation of 5 to 20 years and he also must register as a sex offender, under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

In 2019, a Special Agent with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office was conducting an online investigation regarding offenders sharing child pornography. It was during the investigation that an IP address was located within the Dona Ana County. This specific address was said to be downloading files which were associated with child pornography.

On January 2, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Downing’s residence. They discovered a computer with 4 monitors belonging to Cheyenne containing several video files of young girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

