Las Cruces man arrested after knifepoint carjacking at Cielo Vista Mall

El Paso News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man was arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Friday for stealing a car from a victim at knifepoint at Cielo Vista Mall.

Officers were dispatched to 8401 Gateway West Friday in response to aggravated robbery.

According to the EPPD release, officers found that 25-year-old Sergio Renteria, stole a vehicle from 23-year-old Alejandra Escalante at knifepoint.

The DPS Aircraft Division was nearby and observed a vehicle leaving Cielo Vista Mall at a high rate of speed, EPPD officers said.

DPS Aircraft officials led patrol officers to Renteria, where the car he stole was disabled after hitting a curb.

Renteria fled on foot and attempted to get into another vehicle. Officers took Renteria into custody shortly after.

Officers also found that Renteria was in possession of methamphetamine and provided a fake name to officers while being arrested.

Renteria was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with the following bails:

  • Aggravated robbery: $100,000
  • Evading arrest with a motor vehicle: $100,000
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty group 1 under 1 gram): $30,000

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story