Las Cruces man arrested after knifepoint carjacking at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man was arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Friday for stealing a car from a victim at knifepoint at Cielo Vista Mall.

Officers were dispatched to 8401 Gateway West Friday in response to aggravated robbery.

According to the EPPD release, officers found that 25-year-old Sergio Renteria, stole a vehicle from 23-year-old Alejandra Escalante at knifepoint.

The DPS Aircraft Division was nearby and observed a vehicle leaving Cielo Vista Mall at a high rate of speed, EPPD officers said.

DPS Aircraft officials led patrol officers to Renteria, where the car he stole was disabled after hitting a curb.

Renteria fled on foot and attempted to get into another vehicle. Officers took Renteria into custody shortly after.

Officers also found that Renteria was in possession of methamphetamine and provided a fake name to officers while being arrested.

Renteria was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with the following bails:

Aggravated robbery: $100,000

Evading arrest with a motor vehicle: $100,000

Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty group 1 under 1 gram): $30,000

