EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure after he exposed and pleasured himself in two separate locations on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in Las Cruces, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents say Matthew Lopez, 36, exposed his “primary genital area to public view, including two females over the age of 18” at the parking lot of Mesilla Valley Mall that Tuesday.

Matthew Lopez, 36. Photo: Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Both victims told police that Lopez exposed himself “to their view” in the mall parking lot and began to pleasure himself, according to court documents.

Lopez fled shortly after the incident to a nearby bus stop and continued to pleasure himself in public.

He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.