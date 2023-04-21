EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old man from Las Cruces is being held without bond Friday, April 21 and is facing one count of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer and one count of voluntary manslaughter.

On Friday, April 14, Las Cruces police officers were dispatched to the 330 block of Richard Dr. in reference to a stolen van and a body lying near the area. Upon further investigation, officers determined Jordan saw the victim outside of his residence with the minivan’s door open, and allegedly got into the vehicle, “backed up, taking the minivan,” according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to Jordan’s statement to officers, while taking the van he “felt a bump, but wasn’t sure what it was and continued to drive away in the vehicle.” Officers discovered the deceased victim with tire tracks on his body, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

When searching for the stolen vehicle, a law enforcement alert was reportedly sent out for a red dodge minivan. The minivan was spotted and two Las Cruces police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Jordan allegedly fled the area at a high rate of speed which led police officers into pursuing the vehicle through the streets of Las Cruces, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan then allegedly hit the police vehicle twice and continued to drive through the streets of Las Cruces and into the parking lot of Mesilla Valley Mall when a maneuver was used to stop the van, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Third District Court Judge Jaquez stated Jordan was “’putting numerous lives at stake’ and that no conditions can reasonably be fashioned to assure the appearance of the defendant.”

According to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Jordan has unsuccessfully completed probation on 3 separate cases and is currently being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.