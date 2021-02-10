Las Cruces man accused of dragging officer with car held without bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old Las Cruces man who is accused of dragging a police officer with his car while fleeing from a traffic stop was held without bond on Monday.

District Court Judge Richard Jaquez found Joel Orozco to be dangerous and ruled that “no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community,” according to a news release.

On Feb. 3, Joel Orozco led Las Cruces police on a chase following a traffic stop, according to the Third District Court of Doña Ana County.

A Las Cruces Police Department officer pulled Orozco over after he was reportedly driving erratically. During the stop, the officer discovered that Orozco had a felony warrant for his arrest from a 2019 incident where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Orozco also violated his conditions of release, according to a news release.

Orozco then started to leave the scene, dragging and injuring the officer. A second officer witnessed the incident and fired one round at the vehicle.

Orozco is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer (third-degree felony), aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer (fourth-degree felony), felon in possession of a firearm (fourth-degree felony) and resisting and evading or obstructing an officer (misdemeanor).