Las Cruces man accused of attacking stepfather with hammer, charged with attempted murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man has been charged with attempted murder after he attacked his stepfather with a hammer, critically injuring him, according to Las Cruces police.

Alejandro Nevarez, 28, is charged with a second-degree felony count of attempted murder, a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Lees Drive, where a man was reported as having been critically injured by his stepson at a home on the 1100 block of Lees Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with severe injuries to his head. The victim was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators learned Nevarez was challenging his stepfather to a fight and threatening to injure him late Friday afternoon. Sometime prior to 5:30 p.m., investigators believe, Nevarez followed his stepfather outside and used a hammer to strike his head multiple times. Nevarez’s mother indicated she went to the backyard and saw her husband injured, on the ground with her son standing over him and holding a hammer.

Nevarez fled the home before police arrived, but officers located him at a nearby abandoned residence. He was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators believe Nevarez discarded the hammer when he fled from the home.

Nevarez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Latest Headlines