EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19.

Courtesy of Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C.

The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched and result to a $30,000 donation to Casa de Peregrinos. Casa de Peregrinos is an important member of the community that works to help Las Cruces’ homeless population and to alleviate hunger.