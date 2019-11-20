Las Cruces Homegrown event promotes local business

Local farmers and vendors in Las Cruces are preparing for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s sixth annual ‘Homegrown’ event at The Farm and Ranch Heritage museum.

The market like event will allow local growers the opportunity to display and sell their products, with goals to gain new customers.

Local pecan grower Heather Salopek, told KTSM, “Homegrown’ is what got her most of her customers at the start of her company Legacy Pecans.

“Homegrown is so incredibly important to me because this is where so many of my customers were able to find me before I had a retail store here in the Plaza de Mesilla,” said Salopek.

NMDA explained the event is to support local growers.

“We really support the local agriculture companies like the specialty food and beverage companies that will be there, and so we’ve gotten feed back from them and they say its worth wild for them to participate and offer their products to sale to the public,” said Felicia Frost with NMDA.

The community event is five dollars per vehicle and the first 100 vehicles receive a free burlap shopping bag.

Salopek said the ‘Homegrown’ is just one way the community comes together.

“It really does bring the community together its local customers ready to support local companies and that is what makes it’s special,” said Salopek.

The event will include more than 40 New Mexico vendors, offer breakfast and lunch, demos & sampling, as well as food truck and a red hot chile contest.

Homegrown will be held Saturday Nov. 23, 9 am -5 pm and Sunday Nov. 24 10 am – 4 pm.