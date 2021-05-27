Las Cruces High School teacher pleads guilty to Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces High School teacher suspected of having an inappropriate relation in with a student in 2018 has plead guilty. The victims spoke at the plea and sentencing hearing today.

Patrick Howard, 62, plead guilty to 1 count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the Third Degree and 1 count of Battery. Howard will serve no less than 5 years supervised probation with sex offender treatment and 80 hours of community service.

Dona Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers making the announcing on Thursday.

As we’ve previously reported an alleged victim and several other students at LCHS, reported to investigators that the inappropriate contact allegedly happened on multiple occasions including while traveling to out-of-town school sponsored trips to Santa Fe and Deming.

