Las Cruces grooming salon sets example for upcoming changes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Better Pet Foods store and grooming salon in Las Cruces has professional groomers with adequate training and certificates, which will be required in El Paso starting in January.

The city released an ordinance that enhances an already existing pet safety ordinance on Aug. 18 that requires certification and background checks for pet groomers.

This ordinance came after an incident involving a puppy named Luca died after mistreatment at a grooming salon earlier in June.

Kat Lacey is the owner of Better Pet Foods and has been running the business for more than 20 years.

She says her profession requires knowledge and constant training since groomers are the ones taking care of other’s extended family members.

She requires all her employees to be professionally trained and obtain additional certificates once they are hired.

Minimum training for groomers is two years, she said, and on top of that, a lifetime of ongoing education and perfecting of skills.

Lacey required all her staff to obtain CPR and salon safety certificates that prepare them for emergency situations. “They learn everything, from first aid, safety of the crates, learning to set a dog up and down properly,” said Lacey, adding the CPR training teaches groomers to stabilize an animal until they are brought to a veterinary station.

Once this training is done, Lacey says, good salons join grooming associations that provide them with additional education materials throughout the year.

She says her staff meets once a month to discuss new trends and updates in the industry.

“There are trade shows that you go to, and you get one-on-one with instructors, live, but because of COVID, they’ve gone online,” said Lacey, explaining that this situation is not as bad, considering they can access videos of online trainings.

Lisa Douglas is one of Lacey’s employees that has been a professional groomer for six years.

She says the additional training helped her and her furry clients.

“The more secure and comfortable they are, the easier the grooming is for them,” said Douglas.

Lacey says they have installed security cameras that record their every step and give their clients peace of mind.

The El Paso pet safety ordinance also requires groomers to be transparent and allow pet owners to oversee the grooming process.

The new ordinance will take effect Jan. 1, 2021, and will be the first of its kind in the country.