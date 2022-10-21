EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Fourth Grade Teacher was honored Friday at Sonoma Elementary School with a special award.

Sonoma Elementary School fourth grade teacher Christopher Nunez was surprised at a schoolwide assembly as he was given the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation.

Credit- Milken Educator Awards

The Awards will recognize up to 40 elementary educators in the 2022-23 school year. Over the past 35 years, more than $140 million in funding, including more than $73 million in individual awards, has been devoted to the overall Milken Awards initiative, which includes powerful professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.

“Christopher Nunez exemplifies what it means to be a teacher. He’s gone above and beyond to ensure his fourth graders understand real-world applications of classroom material and become lifelong learners. His efforts to amplify the social and academic skills of every child in his class are evident in the high performance of his students. Thank you for your hard work and leadership, Mr. Nunez. You are a role model for everyone in education.” Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, New Mexico Secretary of Education

