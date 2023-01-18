EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire.

According to LCFD, the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. It’s stated that the fire started in a utility closet before extending. No individuals were found inside the mobile home and no injuries were reported. The exact cause and damage estimates have yet to be determined.