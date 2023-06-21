EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is reminding the community on general guidelines and safety tips for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The fire department says firework sales began on Tuesday June 20 in New Mexico and can be sold through July 6 by state law.

Fireworks that are allowed to be purchased and discharged within Las Cruces city limits are ground and hand-held sparkling and smoking devices such as:

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Illuminating torches

Smoke devices

Wheels

Fireworks that are prohibited for possession, sale or use within the Las Cruces city limits are aerial and ground audible devices such as:

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type rockets

Roman candles

Shells

Stick-type rockets

Chasers

Firecrackers

The fire department has also provided rules and safety guidelines.

Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor within the municipality they will be used.

Fireworks may not be sold to anyone who is intoxicated or younger than 16.

Children should never use fireworks without close adult supervision.

Keep in mind the hour of usage and be considerate of your neighbors.

Limit use of fireworks to the outdoors, away from combustibles, and only on paved or barren land.

Light only one pyrotechnic at a time and move a safe distance away while it ignites.

Follow all label directions carefully and use common sense.

Do not manipulate or otherwise use fireworks in a way that’s contrary to the manufacturer’s labeling.

Have a reliable water source, such as a garden hose, available while discharging fireworks.

Soak used fireworks in a bucket or tub of water, and safely dispose of all spent casings and debris.

Pet owners are encouraged to secure their dogs and cats indoors when fireworks are discharged.

The fire department advises the community to possess and discharge fireworks only in the jurisdiction where they were purchased.

The penalty for use and/or possession of prohibited fireworks in Las Cruces can include a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 90 days incarceration.

It is recommended that lighting fireworks only be done on paved or barren surfaces such as asphalt, concrete, or dirt with no vegetation nearby. Otherwise, an immediate water source is required where the fireworks are being used.

The use of fireworks is prohibited on lands covered wholly or in part by timber, brush, grass, grain, or other flammable vegetation, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.



The Las Cruces Fire Department says they will be scheduling increased patrols to target illegal use and possession of fireworks. The department adds that citations could be issued, and the confiscation of illegal fireworks is authorized.



Anyone who witnesses the use of illegal fireworks is asked to call the non-emergency number to Mesilla Valley Dispatch Authority at 575-526-0795. To report an emergency, dial 911.

