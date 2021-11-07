Las Cruces Fire Department knocks down fire in vacant building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire in a vacant commercial building off Hayner Avenue Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 am, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a commercial building fire on the 1000 block of Hayner Ave.

Crews arrived to find a fully engulfed building. The structure was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thirty-two firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department responded along with Las Cruces Police Department and American Medical Response.

No injuries were reported. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.