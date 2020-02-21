Las Cruces Father who lost son to suicide reacts to viral video of suicidal boy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A viral video showing the impact of bullying circulating the internet has resulted in an outpouring of support for a young boy in Australia. Including from a Las Cruces family who lost their own son to suicide.

Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles lives with dwarfism and has been bullied at school. On Tuesday his mother posted a video of him saying he wanted to kill himself.

That video triggered a global outpouring of support, and also caught the attention of a Las Cruces man who lost his own son to suicide.

James Narvaez of Las Cruces says the video is hard to watch. However, he says it brings awareness to suicide prevention a cause his family has been behind after losing their own son.

“I feel that as a parent we were in that stigma, we were afraid to talk about it fearing that it may trigger an episode, fearing that it may trigger something,” said James Narvaez of Las Cruces who lost his son to suicide.

Twenty-seven-year-old James Nervaez took his own life two years ago after battling depression for years.

Last video taken of James Nervaez singing before he took his own life.

Since his death, his family has now raised more than $40,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Something his father says the viral video is also bringing awareness too.

“It was sad to see it, but it was good to see his mom document it and she didn’t want to, you could tell, but it was great to see that she did put it out there, look at the response,” said Nervaez.

Since the video went viral a GoFundMe created by comedian Brad William has now raised more than $350,000.

James Nervaez says he hopes this attention on the subject will prompt other parents to have the courage to talk to their kids about suicide.

“All I can do is draw from my own experience and see where maybe I thought I did wrong is I ignored it in a sense, like he’ll get better, everything going to be okay,” said Nervaez. “But then I realized that maybe I should have asked more, I should have talked more, I should have said how you doing more I should have said what can I do for you more.”

Just like the support that came from all over the country for the 9-year-old boy, there are ways to support suicide prevention locally.

Bosque Brewing in Las Cruces continues to help raise money for suicide prevention by selling a special brew in memory of James Nevarez.

Bosque Brew in memory of James Narvaez.



Another way to get involved is with the Las Cruces Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide. The walk helps raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020. More information about the event can be found on the foundations website.