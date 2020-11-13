Las Cruces daughter fearful of big COVID-19 hospital bill for her mother

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 65-year-old Las Cruces woman has been at Mountain View Regional Medical Center since Monday, battling COVID-19.

Her daughter told KTSM 9 News she has been out of work for the past three weeks, since she has been caring for her mother and is worried she won’t be able to afford her mother’s hospital bill.

“I mean, COVID is so new I have no idea and it’s very worrisome because you know I have three kids and I need to support them and I also need to take care of my mom,” said Nicole Kennedy, daughter of Natalie Di Carlo, a COVID-19 patient.

DiCarlo had been living in an assisted living care facility but was sent to live with her daughter after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I had taken her to the ER when she had started feeling really fatigued and they sent her home to me and so, again I had to take care of her. But she was deteriorating so fast the following Monday, I called her doctor and they asked me to take her back to the ER and this time they admitted her,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said she’s not sure how much longer her mother will be in the hospital and is fearful of how big the final hospital bill may be.

“You know the last time my mom was admitted to the hospital for a fall, I mean even after her Medicare and her Medicaid, I still got a $2,500 bill, which I don’t know how to pay. So I can’t even imagine what her bill will be like when she gets discharged from this hospital,” said Kennedy.

KTSM 9 News reached out to MountainView Regional Medical Center asking what an average bill looks like for a COVID-19 patient.

“Inpatient hospital stays can be complex and unpredictable — and hospital experiences vary vastly from one patient to another. Physicians determine the care patients receive according to patients’ needs at the time,” said Ben Woods, a spokesperson for MountainView Regional Medical Center. “It isn’t possible to know in advance which medications your physician may prescribe or all of the tests that may be required during your stay, or even how long your stay will be. This is true for all patients whether they have COVID or another diagnosis.”

Kennedy told KTSM she also reached out to the hospital and was told she would have to wait to see how much the hospital bill was going to be.

However, due to the uncertainty of when she will be able to return to work or how much the hospital bill will be, Kennedy started a Go Fund Me in hopes of raising some money to pay for her mother’s hospital bill.

Latest Headlines