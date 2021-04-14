Las Cruces Catholic school burglarized, staff asking for public’s assistance locating the thief

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – More than $5,000 worth of school property was stolen from Las Cruces Catholic School. Staff at the school is asking the public’s assistance in helping find the suspect who stole the items.

The burglary happened early Sunday morning around 12 a.m. inside one of the school’s portables. Surveillance video shows the suspect, allegedly armed with a gun, leaving the scene on a bicycle. The robber then returned to a different portable around 4 a.m. on foot, this time carrying a dolly.

The items taken were Chromebooks, laptops, projectors, air purifiers (for air ventilation and purification due to COVID-19), webcams, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, school books, crayons and STEM project supplies for students.

“In addition to school property, many of the items he stole belonged to our students,” says Principal Adrian Galaz. “The suspect took actual personal items from the desks of teachers and students from calculators to even pens and pencils our students use for school.”

Anyone with information on this burglary or recognize the suspect, call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795, you can remain anonymous.

You can also contact Las Cruces School at (575) 526-2517 if you have more information.

