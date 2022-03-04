LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department says they saw a 20 percent increase in vehicle thefts in 2021 compared to 2020.

However, they say so far in the first two months of 2022 they have seen a decrease compared to 2121.

“Preliminary for January of 2022 were looking at 52 auto thefts and for February were looking at 69 now compared to the previous year January is about a 21 percent decrease and February is about a 35 percent decrease,” said Paul Brock the deputy Chief of Operations for the Las Cruces Police Department.

One Las Cruces resident, and middle school teacher says his motorcycle was stolen in the daylight from a middle school parking lot recently.

“It leaves a sour taste in your mouth because you’re not expecting to find your vehicle when you come out,” said Octavio Casillas whose motorcycle was stolen.

In addition to his motorcycle being stolen, he says his truck has been broken into twice in 2022 at his home.

“I have lived in Las Cruces since I was nine and I hadn’t seen at least for me I had not been robbed at least three times in one year so I see the crime going up,” said Casillas

LCPD shared tips on how to avoid getting your vehicle stolen.

“Never leave your vehicle running and unattended with the keys in it, make sure when you lock your car that you park in a well lit area. Never leave a spare key in your vehicle, and you also can always install and audible alarm system in your vehicle as well,” said LCPD Deputy Brock.

Brock also says the top two makes that are stolen in Las Cruces are older Chevys followed behind by Fords.

“Now whether they have certain mechanisms or methods of operation for stealing those vehicles I think that plays into it a little bit because it’s usually older,” said Brock.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the El Paso Police Department and they also say they are seeing a decline in

thefts so far in 2022 compared to 2021.

