EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday.

For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive experience between children and public service officers.

