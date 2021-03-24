Las Cruces APA announces their Spring-a-Pet campaign adoption for April

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – If you are looking to adopt a fur-baby you’re in luck! ACTion Programs for Animals’ (APA) Spring-a-Pet campaign in Las Cruces is offering adoptions for $25 in April, exlcuding small breeds.

“If you are looking to add a lovable pet to your family, please consider meeting our adoptable animals at APA,” said Michel Meunier, APA Executive Director. “When someone adopts from us, it frees up space at our facility and allows us to pull more dogs and cats from the municipal shelter.”

Their location is at 537 N. Solano Dr., Las Cruces, NM. APA adoption center hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

If you have any questions you can call 575-571-4654, text 575-644-0505, email mail@apalascruces.org or visit apalascruces.org.