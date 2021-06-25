Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals offers free adoptions in July

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Program for Animals (APA) in Las Cruces is offering free adoptions for the month of July.

Located at 537 N. Solano Dr., the adoption center hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

“Since May 2012, APA has rescued over 5,000, but we are not stopping there,” said Michel Meunier, APA Executive Director. “We will continue working diligently to reach our goal of being a no-kill community. When loving families adopt from APA, it allows us to free up space and pull even more animals from the municipal shelter.”

For any questions you can call (575) 571-4654, email mail@apalascruces.org or visit apalascruces.org.

