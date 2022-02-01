EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials in Las Cruces say the lines that connect 911 calls to dispatchers in the City of the Crosses were down on Tuesday, but are working once again.

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority says even though the lines to the main dispatch center were down, 911 calls were answered at a backup facility throughout the day.

“It definitely does impact us because our 911 lines were cut off and our non-emergency lines were cut off and our non-emergency lines which people use to get ahold of us for day to day issues that are non-emergency were also cut off,” said Albert Flores the Director Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority.

Flores says they were contacted by Century Link early in the morning on Tuesday that lines in the area had been cut, taking out all phone communications at the dispatch center.

“It sounds like somebody went and did something to it,” said Flores. “It was in the early hours early hour of the morning so there really was not a lot of stress, a lot of 911 calls coming in at that time. However, we did get a notice when that backup facility did receive a 911 call from us and then they called us and called us and could not get through, we had radio communications with them so they were able to finally get through to us.”

Flores says they were told it would be fixed by the end of the day, adding if there were any delays in calls being answered on Tuesday it was only by a few seconds.

“Were still dispatching public safety recourses that facility has radio communication with us and they get on the horn right away with us via the radio and well dispatch those units, it should not take long that delay at all,” said Flores before the lines were restored.

On Tuesday dispatchers at the main facility where the lines were cut, were answering non-emergency phone calls on cell phones.

By Tuesday evening the 911 number and the non-emergency number were restored.

